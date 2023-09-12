5,255 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 0.3% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after buying an additional 22,684,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,897,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,693,000 after buying an additional 358,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after buying an additional 301,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.06. 310,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,221. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $252.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

