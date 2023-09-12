878 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 0.1% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VGT traded down $6.43 on Tuesday, hitting $431.89. The stock had a trading volume of 194,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,810. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $462.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $439.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.25.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
