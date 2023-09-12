Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Shares Down 0.3%

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €32.90 ($35.38) and last traded at €32.90 ($35.38). 3,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 359,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.00 ($35.48).

Aareal Bank Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.13. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and rest of Europe. It operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.