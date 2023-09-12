Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.01 and last traded at C$9.05. 555,803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 253,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.16.
Alcanna Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$327.85 million and a P/E ratio of 8.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Alcanna Company Profile
Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alcanna
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.