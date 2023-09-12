Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading 5% Higher

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.12. 210,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 554,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Alector Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $496.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 140.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,307.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,645,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,875.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $32,250.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,482.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,307.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,645,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,875.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,975 shares of company stock valued at $67,340 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alector by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 112,207 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alector by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,953 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Alector by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alector by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 390,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

