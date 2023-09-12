Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Trading 1.5% Higher

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.34. 13,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 23,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $122.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43.

Get Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $469,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

About Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.