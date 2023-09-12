Altisource Asset Management Co. Declares — Dividend of $70.00 (NYSE:AAMC)

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 70.00 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. 24,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,027. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $103.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.47.
Altisource Asset Management shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, September 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 14th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 14th.
Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $637,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Altisource Asset Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.
About Altisource Asset Management
AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.
