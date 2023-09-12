Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.77

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.77 and last traded at $39.77, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84.

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Amada had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

