Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Director Patrice D. Douglas Sells 7,000 Shares

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) Director Patrice D. Douglas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at $293,884.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Amplify Energy Stock Performance
Shares of AMPY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 564,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,266. The firm has a market cap of $293.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $71.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 112.30% and a return on equity of 51.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Energy
About Amplify Energy
Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.
