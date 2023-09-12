Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Director Patrice D. Douglas Sells 7,000 Shares

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) Director Patrice D. Douglas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at $293,884.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AMPY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 564,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,266. The firm has a market cap of $293.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $71.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 112.30% and a return on equity of 51.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Energy

About Amplify Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,666,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 217,853 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 32.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 45,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 74.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

