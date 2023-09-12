Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FINS stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 57,483 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 41.3% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 218,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 63,774 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 53.9% in the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the period.

