Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of FINS stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04.
