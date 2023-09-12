Anyswap (ANY) Trading 7.8% Lower This Week

Anyswap (ANY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Anyswap token can now be bought for $1.57 or 0.00006070 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $29.26 million and approximately $47.62 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 1.60632387 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $25.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

