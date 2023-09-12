APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

APA has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect APA to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

NASDAQ:APA traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 3.53. APA has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that APA will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on APA from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on APA from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

