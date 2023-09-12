Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Hits $59.86 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $59.86 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00035731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00024741 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.