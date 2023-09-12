Ark (ARK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48.48 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Ark has a market capitalization of $48.48 million and approximately $13.91 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002461 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002121 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001515 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,556,614 coins and its circulating supply is 175,557,396 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

