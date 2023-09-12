ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 28th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARR stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07.

ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are going to reverse split on Monday, October 2nd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 24.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 42.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

