Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Laurent R. Moll Sells 20,336 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 20,336 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $144,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 520,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arteris Trading Up 3.3 %

AIP traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $7.44. 163,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,286. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $268.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 93.50% and a negative net margin of 63.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Arteris from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arteris from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

View Our Latest Report on Arteris

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.