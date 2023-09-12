AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ) Director Purchases C$38,750.00 in Stock

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report) Director Raj Chowdhry bought 250,000 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,750.00.
AsiaBaseMetals Stock Performance
ABZ stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,825. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. AsiaBaseMetals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.78.
About AsiaBaseMetals
