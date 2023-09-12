AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ) Director Purchases C$38,750.00 in Stock

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report) Director Raj Chowdhry bought 250,000 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,750.00.

AsiaBaseMetals Stock Performance

ABZ stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,825. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. AsiaBaseMetals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.78.

About AsiaBaseMetals

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of base metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, gold and silver, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia.

