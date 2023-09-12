Avalanche Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and $122.50 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $9.25 or 0.00035681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00024733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011394 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,183,313 coins and its circulating supply is 353,807,133 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

