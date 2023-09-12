bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) vs. Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Financial Review

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) and bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Group and bebe stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Group 7.67% 8.14% 3.56% bebe stores N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Black Diamond Group has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bebe stores has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Black Diamond Group pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. bebe stores pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Black Diamond Group pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Black Diamond Group and bebe stores, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Group 0 0 0 0 N/A bebe stores 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Diamond Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.48%. Given Black Diamond Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Black Diamond Group is more favorable than bebe stores.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Black Diamond Group and bebe stores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Group $249.60 million 1.16 $20.30 million $0.33 14.33 bebe stores N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Black Diamond Group has higher revenue and earnings than bebe stores.

Summary

Black Diamond Group beats bebe stores on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Diamond Group

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America. Its products include office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, banking and health care facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures. This segment also sells new and used space rentals units; and provides delivery, installation, project management, and ancillary products and services. The Workforce Solutions segment provides workforce housing solutions, including rental of accommodations and surface equipment, and provision of turnkey lodging and travel management logistics services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. This segment also provides associated services, such as installation, transportation, dismantlement, and sale of used fleet assets. This segment primarily serves the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. It also provides specialized field rentals to oil and gas industries. The company markets its rental assets, custom sales, and ancillary products and services through in-house sales personnel, its website, social media, web campaigns, and its digital marketplace. Black Diamond Group Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About bebe stores

(Get Free Report)

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores. bebe stores, inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.