Biconomy (BICO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.66 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $130.74 million and $1.66 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Biconomy

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,617,262 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

