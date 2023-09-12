Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.76 and last traded at $21.82. 122,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 274,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $638.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.71% and a negative net margin of 621.69%. Analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $37,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,346 shares of company stock worth $58,885. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Featured Articles

