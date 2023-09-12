Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 116,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 676,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMEA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $532.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of -1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

