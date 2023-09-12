BitTorrent-New (BTT) Achieves Market Cap of $372.54 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $372.54 million and approximately $18.88 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002450 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001513 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001031 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000039 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $16,876,517.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.