BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BDJ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,759. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after acquiring an additional 52,939 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.