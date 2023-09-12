BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. 247,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,848. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $5.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGY. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 56.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 174,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 62,957 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 74.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 111,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 47,506 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

