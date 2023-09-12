BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 29th

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. 106,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,789. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $16.10.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $228,610.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,583,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,197,821.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,187,449 shares of company stock valued at $18,336,112.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.