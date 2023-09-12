BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 29th

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. 106,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,789. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $228,610.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,583,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,197,821.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,187,449 shares of company stock valued at $18,336,112.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after buying an additional 992,116 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 936,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 220,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 217,036 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

