BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 2nd

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BTA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,654. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 109,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 41.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

