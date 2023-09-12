BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

NYSE BYM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,094. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 553,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 33.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 147.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 156,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.