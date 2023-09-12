BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $151,000.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.