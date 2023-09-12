Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 194,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,286. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51,420.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Stories

