Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BCX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 194,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,286. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $10.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.