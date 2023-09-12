Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Reduced by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 76,302 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 1.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.02. 2,774,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.07. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $114.96.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $224,463,771. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

