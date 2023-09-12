BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEO opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $6.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

