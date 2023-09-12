Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich Sells 62 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total value of $196,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of Booking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock traded down $9.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,173.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,364. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,007.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,749.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Melius began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,111.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

