Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP Sells $66,430.00 in Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.95. 648,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,419. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $85.75.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 66.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $1,416,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $1,718,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

