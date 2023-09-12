BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading Down 3.9%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.44. 109,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 555,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BRC in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial cut their price target on BRC from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, July 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. BRC had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $91.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BRC by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 137,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 15.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

