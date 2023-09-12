Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin Buys 2,000 Shares

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.63 per share, with a total value of $99,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin purchased 1,250 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.92 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,197. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

