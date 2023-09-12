Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.99. 60,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,362. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$21.21 and a 1-year high of C$29.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWB has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.75.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

