Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE) Insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 Purchases 6,900 Shares

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.35 per share, with a total value of C$30,015.00.

Canlan Ice Sports Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Canlan Ice Sports stock traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.96. Canlan Ice Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.20 and a twelve month high of C$5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canlan Ice Sports had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of C$19.81 million during the quarter.

About Canlan Ice Sports

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates through Ice and Field, Food and Beverage, Management and Consulting, Sports Stores, Sponsorship, and Space Rental segments. The company was formerly known as Canlan Investment Corporation and changed its name to Canlan Ice Sports Corp.

