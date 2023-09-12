Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Carriage Services Stock Up 1.6 %

Carriage Services stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.90. 67,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14. Carriage Services has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $462.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $97.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Carriage Services Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Carriage Services by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Carriage Services by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

