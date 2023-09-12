Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Carriage Services Stock Up 1.6 %
Carriage Services stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.90. 67,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14. Carriage Services has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $462.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.
Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $97.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.
Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.
