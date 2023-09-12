Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV) Plans $0.01 Final Dividend

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.98.

In other Cash Converters International news, insider Peter Cumins purchased 215,000 shares of Cash Converters International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$49,450.00 ($31,903.23). In other news, insider Peter Cumins bought 215,000 shares of Cash Converters International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$49,450.00 ($31,903.23). Also, insider Sam Budiselik bought 3,460,017 shares of Cash Converters International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$764,663.76 ($493,331.46). Company insiders own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Cash Converters International Limited operates as a franchisor of second-hand goods and financial services stores under the Cash Converters brand name. It operates through Franchise Operations, Store Operations, Personal Finance, and Vehicle Financing segments. The Franchise Operations segment engages in the sale of franchises for the retail sale of new and second-hand goods, as well as sale of master licenses for the development of franchises worldwide.

