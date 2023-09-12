Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Catalent by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,505 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Catalent by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,669 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $98,565,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $65,774,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $63,088,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Catalent from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

Catalent stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 665,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.23. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $93.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director Michelle R. Ryan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.98 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,910.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Greisch acquired 21,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,055,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,910.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

