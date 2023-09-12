Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Leif E. Pedersen Sells 51,224 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $747,870.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Certara Price Performance

Shares of CERT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. 487,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,637. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.04 million. Certara had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 584.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CERT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. William Blair cut shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

