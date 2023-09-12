Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Leif E. Pedersen Sells 51,224 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $747,870.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Certara Price Performance
Shares of CERT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. 487,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,637. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $24.96.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.04 million. Certara had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CERT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. William Blair cut shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CERT
Certara Company Profile
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Certara
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.