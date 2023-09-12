Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Citizens Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Citizens Financial Services has a payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to earn $7.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

NASDAQ:CZFS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.20. 14,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,391. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.50. Citizens Financial Services has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $245.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $1.55. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 16.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CZFS. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

In other news, CRO Robert Joseph Marino bought 641 shares of Citizens Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $33,492.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,642.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,035 shares of company stock valued at $54,862 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 6,376.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

