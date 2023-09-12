Civeo Co. (CVEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Civeo Trading Up 2.5 %

CVEO stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.18. 1,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,725. Civeo has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.56.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $178.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Civeo will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Civeo during the 1st quarter worth $9,297,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Civeo by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 174,288 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Civeo by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 390,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Civeo during the 1st quarter worth $1,956,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Civeo by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 603,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Civeo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

