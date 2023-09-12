Civeo Co. (CVEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Civeo Trading Up 2.5 %
CVEO stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.18. 1,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,725. Civeo has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.56.
Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $178.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Civeo will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Civeo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.
