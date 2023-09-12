Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ) Declares Dividend of $0.35

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3521 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Conifer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNFRZ remained flat at $12.00 on Tuesday.

Get Conifer alerts:

About Conifer

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.