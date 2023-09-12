Contrasting FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) and Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.8% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Luna Innovations and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations -1.21% 4.62% 2.83% FOXO Technologies -17,129.32% -1,962.97% -250.46%

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Luna Innovations has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Luna Innovations and FOXO Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations $109.50 million 1.95 $9.28 million ($0.05) -125.77 FOXO Technologies $457,000.00 13.08 -$95.25 million N/A N/A

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Luna Innovations and FOXO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations 0 1 3 0 2.75 FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luna Innovations presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.20%. Given Luna Innovations’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Luna Innovations is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats FOXO Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luna Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers. It also provides ODiSI sensing solution, which provides distributed strain and temperature measurements; distributed temperature sensing system; hyperion sensing products; Terahertz Sensing Systems that provide precise single and multi-layer thickness, density, basis weight, and caliper thickness measurements; and distributed acoustic sensing products. The company primarily markets its fiber optic test, measurement, and control products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

About FOXO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

