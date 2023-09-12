Contrasting Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) & Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) and Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Hippo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hippo and Ambac Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $154.00 million 1.52 -$333.40 million ($16.02) -0.62 Ambac Financial Group $399.00 million 1.47 $521.00 million $10.25 1.26

Volatility & Risk

Ambac Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ambac Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Hippo has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hippo and Ambac Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 2 3 0 2.60 Ambac Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hippo presently has a consensus target price of $27.38, indicating a potential upside of 177.36%. Ambac Financial Group has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.43%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and Ambac Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -240.20% -56.30% -19.30% Ambac Financial Group 111.98% 41.52% 6.14%

Summary

Ambac Financial Group beats Hippo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks. The Insurance Distribution business includes the specialty property and casualty insurance distribution business, which includes managing general agents and underwriters, insurance wholesalers, brokers, and other distribution businesses. The LFG Insurance business offers financial guarantee insurance policies that provide an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee, which protects the holder of a debt obligation against non-payment when due of the principal and interest on the obligations guaranteed. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

