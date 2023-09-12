Contrasting Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF) & ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) and Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ManpowerGroup and Hire Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup $19.22 billion 0.19 $373.80 million $5.88 12.63 Hire Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ManpowerGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Hire Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup 2 6 3 0 2.09 Hire Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ManpowerGroup and Hire Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus price target of $82.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.67%. Given ManpowerGroup’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ManpowerGroup is more favorable than Hire Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ManpowerGroup and Hire Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup 1.58% 15.66% 4.35% Hire Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ManpowerGroup beats Hire Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career mobility; and recruitment process outsourcing, TAPFIN managed, and talent based outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,200 offices in 75 countries and territories. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Hire Technologies

Hire Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides human resources services in Canada. The company offers full-time, part-time, and temporary staffing solutions in light-industrial, waste management, and health care sectors. It also provides on-occurrence permanent placement and recurring contract placement services; market intelligence, insight into technology trends, salary surveys, and broader career counselling services; executive search services to construction and real estate industries; and HR consulting services. In addition, the company engages in building a network of staffing, IT, and HR consulting companies. Hire Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

