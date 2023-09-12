Critical Comparison: SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) vs. RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) and RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and RMG Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCI Engineered Materials $23.47 million 0.91 $1.96 million $0.43 10.93 RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $15.88 million N/A N/A

RMG Acquisition Corp. III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SCI Engineered Materials.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCI Engineered Materials 7.86% 21.64% 16.26% RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A -35.87% -1.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SCI Engineered Materials and RMG Acquisition Corp. III, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A RMG Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

SCI Engineered Materials has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 92.9% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SCI Engineered Materials beats RMG Acquisition Corp. III on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products. The company serves domestic and multi-national corporations, universities, and research institutions. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. distributes its products directly, as well as through manufacturers' representatives internationally. The company was formerly known as Superconductive Components, Inc. and changed its name to SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. in 2007. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida. RMG Acquisition Corp. III operates as a subsidiary of RMG Sponsor III, LLC.

