Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.70

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.70 and last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 27540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COIHY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($97.61) to GBX 6,500 ($81.34) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($82.59) to GBX 6,800 ($85.10) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($82.59) to GBX 6,500 ($81.34) in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Croda International Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

